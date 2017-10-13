California expands its ban on the open carry of rifles

Two months after militia members openly carried semiautomatic rifles during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., California Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation that will ban the open carrying of rifles in some areas of the state where they were previously allowed.

The new law he signed Friday makes it a misdemeanor to openly carry an unloaded long gun in public unincorporated areas outside of incorporated cities that are deemed by counties as not appropriate for such firearms.

The law was requested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to expand state law that already bans openly carrying handguns in areas outside cities.

“In effect, this bill closes a narrow loophole in California’s existing open carry prohibitions,” Brown wrote in a signing message.

Supporters note the law does not prevent carrying rifles in rural hunting grounds. “This action does not in any way alter the dozens of current provisions of law that allow gun owners to open carry long guns in common everyday situations,” Brown said. “Nor does the bill prevent local cities and counties from determining via ordinance where discharge of a firearm is permissible.”

Lt. Wayne Bilowit, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Department, said there was concern at times when gun rights activists have shown up in urban areas of Los Angeles County openly carrying rifles to make a point about exercising their rights.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) introduced the bill, AB 7, with support from the California chapters of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which cited high crime levels in areas of Los Angeles County involving long guns, including assault rifles. Under the law, each county's board of supervisors would designate which parts of unincorporated areas would be subject to the ban.

The measure was opposed by groups advocating for gun-owner rights, including the National Rifle Assn.

“This assault on our 2nd Amendment rights will not go unanswered,” said Roy Griffith, legislative liaison for the California Rifle and Pistol Assn., the state affiliate of the National Rifle Assn. He added that the state group “will continue to fight for the right to carry in the courts. This fight is far from over.”

Brown on Friday vetoed a bill that would have required gun stores to better secure firearms, in safes or with lock bars, when they are closed, to prevent theft, saying it wasn’t necessary because state law already requires dealers to enact security measures to avoid theft.