Several lawmakers in California's congressional delegation are asking Trump's top immigration official for a meeting, pointing to what they called his "reprehensible" statement on a new so-called sanctuary state law that will limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

In a letter to Thomas Homan, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Jimmy Gomez and 13 other Congress members argue Senate Bill 54 will not "'shield removable aliens from immigration enforcement,'" nor create another "'magnet for illegal immigration'" as Homan has said.

"California law enforcement should not be deputized as immigration agents to incite fear in our communities and undermine public safety," the letter stated. "We request that you meet with us to clarify your statements and restore the trust in public safety that is necessary for our communities."