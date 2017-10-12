This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California lawmakers call Trump immigration chief comments on 'sanctuary state' law 'reprehensible'
|Jazmine Ulloa
Several lawmakers in California's congressional delegation are asking Trump's top immigration official for a meeting, pointing to what they called his "reprehensible" statement on a new so-called sanctuary state law that will limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.
In a letter to Thomas Homan, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Jimmy Gomez and 13 other Congress members argue Senate Bill 54 will not "'shield removable aliens from immigration enforcement,'" nor create another "'magnet for illegal immigration'" as Homan has said.
"California law enforcement should not be deputized as immigration agents to incite fear in our communities and undermine public safety," the letter stated. "We request that you meet with us to clarify your statements and restore the trust in public safety that is necessary for our communities."
The "sanctuary state" bill, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Oct. 5, will vastly limit who state and local law enforcement agencies can hold, question and transfer at the request of federal immigration authorities. The measure is part of a broader effort by majority Democrats in the California Legislature to shield more than 2.3 million immigrants living illegally in the state.
It has drawn sharp criticism from Republican state lawmakers, sheriffs and Trump administration officials. In March, Homan hosted a town hall with Republican Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones on immigration enforcement that erupted in protests. Emails later showed Scott Jones had asked Homan for his help to lobby against the legislation.