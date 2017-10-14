California legislators who resign face a longer wait before they can lobby

State lawmakers who resign will have to wait longer before they can lobby the Legislature under a measure signed Saturday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Currently, legislators must wait one year after they resign from office before they can lobby their former colleagues.

The new law extends the length of the "revolving door" ban so that it remains in effect until a year has passed since the end of the two-year legislative session in which the member resigns. That could mean a ban of three years.

The measure, AB 1620, was introduced by Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Woodland Hills) after some lawmakers resigned and started lobbying a year later while former colleagues were still in the same term.

“AB 1620 will hold politicians more accountable for finishing out their legislative duties and further discourage them from leaving mid-session for a lucrative position lobbying for big corporations,” Dababneh said. “My hope is that this bill will help the Legislature regain the public trust and ensure government officials are making decisions that are in the best interests of their constituents, not themselves.”