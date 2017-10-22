This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California Politics Podcast: What happens next in Sacramento's discussion of sexual harassment is important
|John Myers
Beyond the initial shock of sexual harassment stories told by women working in California politics is a big, challenging question: What happens next?
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss the allegations that have emerged from an open letter first reported by The Times last Tuesday. And a key part of the next chapter is how legislative leaders and the state's major political parties respond to the concerns raised in the letter signed by more than 140 women.
We also take a closer look at the new effort by wealthy activist Tom Steyer to demand impeachment proceedings against President Trump, and whether the San Francisco Democrat is thinking seriously about jumping into the U.S. Senate race,
And with Gov. Jerry Brown's action on hundreds of bills complete, we offer up a few notable decisions in those final signings and vetoes.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED.