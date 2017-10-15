California's 'independent' voters will get help in picking a 2020 presidential ballot under a new state law

Following reports of unaffiliated "independent" California voters who didn't realize they needed a different ballot to participate in last year's Democratic presidential primary, a new state law will mandate more outreach to make sure those voters know the rules.

Assembly Bill 837, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday, requires state and local elections officials to provide voters registered as having "no party preference" with detailed information on which political parties will allow them to cast ballots in presidential primaries. Only three recognized parties opened their primary to unaffiliated voters in 2016.

Some of those voters wanted to cast ballots in the June primary between Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders but failed to realize they had to request a Democratic ballot. Ballots for unaffiliated voters in the primary didn't include any presidential candidates.

Other voters discovered that they had mistakenly registered with the American Independent Party, not as an unaffiliated independent, and couldn't switch to a Democratic ballot. The Republican Party refused to allow unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in its primary.

AB 837 requires that information be posted at polling places and be included with absentee ballots so that these voters, who now represent a quarter of the registered electorate, know which parties do — and don't — allow them to request a partisan ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and beyond.