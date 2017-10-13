California taxi companies will need fewer permits in bid to compete with Uber and Lyft

In an effort to help the beleaguered taxi industry compete with ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed a bill limiting the permits taxis will need to operate.

The measure, Assembly Bill 1069, allows drivers to operate with a maximum of two permits per county — one where they live and a second where they predominantly operate. Currently, drivers often have to pay fees in every county where they drive, which could cost tens of thousands of dollars and make it harder to remain competitive with the less heavily regulated ride-hailing industry.

"In order to compete in the changing for-hire transportation ecosystem, taxis are in need of some statutory relief because the current system restricts competition by setting different, more onerous rules for taxis," said Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell).

Last year, Brown vetoed legislation from Low that would have moved taxi cab regulation to the state, instead of the local governments that handle it now. AB 1069 still allows cities and counties to regulate the industry.