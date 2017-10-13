California's Uber and Lyft drivers will only need one business license

Drivers for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services will only need one permit to work anywhere in California under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.

Under the new law, Senate Bill 182, drivers will obtain a single business license that will make them eligible to transport passengers across the state. Drivers will be licensed where they live.

Uber, Lyft and the bill’s author, Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena), have argued the new process will make it easier for drivers to operate in California.

Right now, local governments don't typically enforce rules that require ride-hailing drivers to have business licenses, but in theory every city a driver passes through could charge a fee.