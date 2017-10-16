Californians will no longer have only ‘male’ and ‘female’ as a choice on government documents

Californians will soon be able to identify as non-binary, as opposed to male or female, on their drivers' licenses and birth certificates, under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday.

State Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) touted her bill, SB 179, as offering a gender neutral option on state documents for those who are transgender, intersex and others who do not identify as male or female.

The new non-binary designation will be available for California driver’s licenses starting in 2019.

The law also will make it easier for people to change their gender identity on official documents by doing away with a requirement in current law that individuals undergo clinical treatment before making a change to their birth certificates.