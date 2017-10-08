This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Commercial bus riders who choose not to buckle up could be fined under new California law
|Jazmine Ulloa
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law on Sunday to require passengers on commercial buses equipped with seat belts to use them, a decision following a recommendation by the National Transportation Safety Board after a San Jose bus crash that killed two people.
The new law requires bus drivers to tell passengers before each trip that they are required to buckle up. Failure to do so will be punishable by a fine of up to $20 for the first offense, and up to $50 for the following offenses.
The federal safety board highlighted the need to ensure passengers buckle up in a report released after the San Jose crash in January 2016. That Greyhound bus was equipped with seat belts, but the two women killed had not been wearing them and were ejected from the vehicle.
All new buses must have seat belts under a state agency rule that went into effect in November 2016. With that in mind, State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) introduced Senate Bill 20 a month later.
“This is common-sense legislation that will save lives,” Hill said in a statement.