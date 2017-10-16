Kevin de León, fresh off U.S. Senate campaign launch, celebrates free community college law

The day after state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) announced that he was challenging U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, he celebrated a new law that will waive fees for first-time full-time community college students for one year.

“Regardless of who you are and where you come from, regardless of your legal status, your country of origin, your hue of skin, everyone deserves access to higher education,” De León said Monday at a press conference in front of students at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights. “This is about real opportunity. This is an investment the state of California is making in each and every one of you.”

Tuition-free college was one of the proposals that became popular among liberal voters during the 2016 presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). De León needs to appeal to those voters in his challenge against Feinstein, a fellow Democrat who has represented California in the Senate for a quarter-century.

De León declined to comment on his campaign, which he launched Sunday in an email to supporters. He said he would discuss his candidacy at a formal kickoff event Wednesday.

Still, the race was in the backdrop of the event Monday, with attendees wishing him good luck on his campaign, and California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Oakley introduced De León as someone “I believe may be the next senator of the state of California.”

Hours earlier, a pro-De León group announced the formation of a super PAC that can accept unlimited donations to support his candidacy. Liberal voters are often critical of such groups because of their concerns about the influence of money on elections.

De León said he did not know about the political action committee.

“I’m not even aware of it,” he said.