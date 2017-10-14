Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown swoop into California for fundraisers

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown swooped into California this week for a money run.

Warren of Massachusetts was the beneficiary of a Tuesday fundraiser hosted by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, producer J.J. Abrams and others at the Brentwood home of “Lost” creator Damon Lindelof. Supporters donated between $500 and $5,400 to Warren’s 2018 reelection campaign to attend.

The following day she raised money in Irvine for Katie Porter, who is challenging Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine).

Porter is among the candidates Democrats hope will defeat several California GOP House members who represent districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in November. Porter, 43, is an attorney and UC Irvine professor who oversaw California’s share of a $25-billion national mortgage settlement in the aftermath of the housing bubble.

“She was in there to fight for people who were just barely hanging onto their homes,” Warren told attendees, according to a video of her speech. “That's what it's going to take in Washington to turn that place around.”

Brown of Ohio sprinted across the state this week to raise money for his reelection bid, one of the most watched midterm contests in the nation. Donors contributed up to $5,400 to attend.

The event was at the Bel-Air home of Thomas Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group. Co-hosts included Hollywood moguls Peter Chernin and Haim Saban, studio chiefs Kevin Tsujihara and Jeff Shell, Motion Picture Assn. of America President Charles Rivkin, producer Mark Gordon and Hollywood lawyer Skip Brittenham.

Brown also had events scheduled this week in Palo Alto, Berkeley and San Francisco, including a Thursday luncheon at a Greek restaurant co-hosted by former state treasurer Phil Angelides. The wealthy real estate developer unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2006.

The Ohio GOP lashed out at Brown for raising money in Northern California as wildfires devastated the region, arguing that he should donate the money to relief efforts.

“Sherrod Brown is showing his disregard for the devastation surrounding him," state party chair Jane Timken said in a statement. "… Ohioans deserve better from their Senator."