Feinstein supporters launch super PAC to support her in reelection battle with fellow Democrat

A prominent Democratic campaign firm announced Monday that it is launching a super PAC to back California Sen. Dianne Feinstein after her reelection bid was challenged by a fellow Democrat.

“We see the highest-ranking woman in the U.S. Senate under attack by political opportunists, and we are determined to fight just as hard for her as she fights for California,” said Sean Clegg, a partner at SCN Strategies, which represents Gov. Jerry Brown, Sen. Kamala Harris, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and others.

Donors can contribute unlimited amounts to a super PAC, which cannot coordinate with a candidate’s campaign.

The San Francisco group announced the formation of the “Fight for California” super PAC one day after Democratic state Senate leader Kevin de León announced he would challenge Feinstein, and on the same day a pro-De León super PAC was launched.

De León faces many hurdles in challenging Feinstein, a decades-long fixture in California politics. Among the most pressing is money.

De León lacks the donor base of other candidates who have run for statewide office. The nearly $3 million he has in state campaign accounts can’t be used in a federal race. He does enjoy support from donors because of his leadership role, but they may be reluctant to open their wallets and anger Feinstein.