Former local news anchor will challenge Palm Desert Rep. Raul Ruiz

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) has picked up a second Republican challenger in his Riverside County district.

Rrepublican Dan Ball, a former local news anchor, announced Monday that he'll run in the 36th Congressional District against Ruiz.

Ball, 42, most recently worked at KMIR-TV in Palm Desert but left the station in February and is now working as a real estate agent. Born and raised in Ohio, Ball is an Air Force veteran and spent more than two decades as a TV reporter and anchor, including stints in Riverside County and Las Vegas. He has lived in Palm Desert for the past three years.

"It's time this district had a strong community leader represent us in Washington who will put constituents first, work across the aisle and actually get things done for our community," Ball said in a statement announcing his run.

He also faces fellow Republican Kimberlin Brown, an actress and businesswoman who announced last week.

Ruiz, who is considered one of the least vulnerable congressional Democrats being targeted next year, reported having more than $1.7 million in cash on hand as of Sep. 30. His opponents, who entered the race after the reporting deadline for the third quarter, have not reported raising any money.