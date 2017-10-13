Gov. Jerry Brown vetoes bill to protect climate research and scientists — but vows to preserve data

A California measure aiming to protect climate scientists and their research from a hostile Trump administration was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) had sought to make the state Environmental Protection Agency protect and post online scientific data that is at risk of facing censorship or destruction by the federal government.

The measure, SB 51, also would have barred most state regulators from suspending professional licenses for federal whistleblowers.

In his veto message, Brown said it was difficult "to envision a scenario or even a legal basis where the whim of the federal Administration would lead to a disciplinary action in California."

Still, Brown was sympathetic to the bill's motivation. He blasted any effort by the federal government to stymie research or undermine scientists as "dangerous and myopic."

"When it comes to preserving scientific research we cannot be too careful," he wrote, with a direction to the state Environmental Protection Agency to collaborate with universities and nonprofits to preserve federal scientific research and data.