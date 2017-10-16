Gov. Jerry Brown was less picky in 2017, vetoing fewer bills than he did in 2016

For a governor with the distinction of vetoing fewer bills than any chief executive in modern California history, Gov. Jerry Brown didn't abruptly change course in 2017.

As he's done the past seven years -- and the eight years he served as governor a generation ago -- Brown signed the vast majority of bills that reached his desk this year.

On Sunday night, he weighed in on the final bills approved by the Legislature before it adjourned for the year on Sept. 16. In all, Brown signed 859 bills in 2017 and vetoed just 118. That veto rate -- 12% -- is lower than the 15% of proposed laws he rejected in 2016.

Republican governors hold the record for the most bills vetoed. Former Gov. George Deukmejian rejected 436 bills in 1990, according to a report compiled last year by the state Senate Office of Research. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was a close second in 2008, vetoing 414 bills. On a percentage basis, though, Schwarzenegger's actions that year come out on top. He vetoed 35% of the bills sent to him by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Brown's rate of rejecting bills has grown since his first stint as governor. The Senate report concludes he holds the record for fewest vetoes, refusing to sign only 1.8% of the bills that crossed his desk in 1982 -- the final year of his second term.

The governor has said that he tries to respect the role of the Legislature as a co-equal branch, even though some of his most well-known veto messages have hinged on the fact that there are too many laws on the books in California. In several instances this year, Brown again returned to the theme that some bills are unnecessary.

No one, however, has reviewed or acted on as many bills as Brown, the longest-serving governor in California history. With one year remaining in his final term, the Democratic politician has reviewed more than 18,000 proposed laws over his four terms in office. Fewer than 8% of those were vetoed.