Sen. Dianne Feinstein announces she'll run again: 'I'm all in'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has made it official: She'll run for the sixth term in 2018.

The Democrat's announcement comes amid threats from her left, with more progressive Californians saying that Feinstein's moderate nature isn’t the right fit for a state that feels the brunt of Trump administration policies.

But Feinstein is leaning on her record as the first woman to be the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and her role on the Senate Intelligence Committee as the reasons she should stay in office.

Feinstein was first elected in 1992 to fill a vacancy for two years, and then elected four more times to full six-year Senate terms. She is the longest consecutively serving California politician, and at 84, the oldest member of the U.S. Senate.

Feinstein has also taken a leading role in efforts against gun violence, sponsoring an assault weapons ban in the 1990s and more recently the proposed ban on the modification used in the Las Vegas shooting that allows a semiautomatic weapon to act more like an automatic weapon.

Feinstein had been coy about her reelection plans for months, telling NBCs Chuck Todd in an interview on ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday: "You are going to find out about that very shortly.”

