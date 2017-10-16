This Republican is running to the right in California: 'I will help the president make America great again'

Tim Donnelly, former California state assemblyman and current columnist for the far right outlet Breitbart, announced a bid for Congress on Monday, saying he'll have President Trump's back.

In a state that's positioned itself as the leader of the so-called resistance to Trump, it's an unusual statement of support for the president, but not that unexpected given the source.

Donnelly is known as a conservative firebrand and a tea party favorite who has run for multiple offices. In a video announcing his bid for the 8th Congressional District, Donnelly says he'll advocate for a wall along the Mexican border, a repeal of the Affordable Care Act without replacing it, an end to laws requiring people to be vaccinated, and literal interpretation of the Constitution.

It's his second try for the district, which ranges along most of the state's eastern border from Joshua Tree to near Lake Tahoe. Yucca Valley Rep. Paul Cook has represented the area for three terms.

In the video, Donnelly claims the district "overwhelmingly" supported the president in the last election, but Trump won with just 54.7% of the vote.

"We sent him to D.C. because he said he would make America great again, and we've watched as the Congress, this ‘do-nothing’ Congress has stymied him at every turn," Donnelly said in an announcement video. "So my promise to you is very simple: I will back the president’s agenda because I know you back it—and I’ll have his back because he’s got yours."

Cook won reelection in 2016 with 62.3% of the vote. His most recent campaign finance report shows he has $761,287 in cash on hand. Three Democrats have also filed to run against Cook.

Donnelly also ran for governor in 2014, finishing third in the primary behind Gov. Jerry Brown and Republican Neel Kashkari.