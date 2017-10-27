Rep. Darrell Issa goes after Gov. Jerry Brown on tax debate, criticizing 'contrived letters pretending to care'

As the debate over tax reform rages in Washington, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) is blaming Gov. Jerry Brown's policies for creating a situation where Californians pay high local and state taxes and claim them as a deduction of their federal taxes.

An estimated one in three Californians claim the State and Local Tax, or SALT, deduction, that would end under a tax plan proposed by the GOP.

"I recognize the role of the state and local tax deduction to reduce the tax burden on many Californians, but let's be clear: It has only become of such importance as a direct result of the tremendous weight that your misguided policies have put on California taxpayers," Issa wrote in a letter to Brown on Friday.

Brown sent letters of his own to the GOP delegation Wednesday urging them all not to support the Republican budget, which allowed for a $1.5-trillion deficit increase that sets the stage for President Trump’s tax cuts.

With the midterm elections critical to the battle for control of the U.S. House, Issa and other vulnerable California Republicans, especially those in wealthy Southern California, where constituents save thousands on their taxes through the deduction, are being closely watched.

There were 20 Republican "no" votes. Several opposed the budget because of a potential repeal of the federal deduction for state and local taxes, which would hit especially hard in wealthier states such as New York and California. But all 14 California Republicans voted for the budget.

Issa also admonished Brown for sending the letters.

"Government must foster an environment that promotes economic growth. Rather than sending contrived letters pretending to care about the burdens placed on taxpayers in our state, I implore you to turn away from the era of ever-increasing taxes that have continued under your Administration and instead seek policies that actually lower the tax burden on all Californians," Issa said in his letter.

Brown responded Friday in a statement to The Times: "It's unconscionable that Rep. Issa would tax the people of his district while exempting his corporate allies and sponsors. What a betrayal of his oath of office."