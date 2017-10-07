Jennifer Siebel Newsom speaks out about her experience with Harvey Weinstein: 'Similar things happened to me'

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, has spoken out about her experience with embattled Hollywood studio boss Harvey Weinstein following a New York Times report about the producer's alleged history of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior with women and related legal settlements.

“Based on my years in the industry and unfortunately, my own personal experience with Harvey Weinstein, I can tell you that I believe every single word that was written in the extremely disturbing, but not all that shocking, New York Times piece published yesterday,” she wrote in an article for the Huffington Post. “Not all that shocking because very similar things happened to me.”

Siebel Newsom did not disclose the exact details of her interactions with Weinstein. But she described the circumstances of her experiences with him, which were similar to those described by actress Ashley Judd and others.

“I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend,” she wrote.

Siebel Newsom has explored the portrayal of women in the media and the culture of masculinity in her documentaries “Miss Representation” and “The Mask You Live In.” Her husband is a front-runner in the 2018 governor’s race.

She wrote that she was dumbfounded by how Weinstein’s behavior was well known in Hollywood yet still protected, and said she was hopeful that the revelations about Weinstein represent a turning point.

“There must be consequences for behavior that systemically harms and oppresses women,” she wrote. “… Let this be the end of ‘open secrets.’ Let there be no more passive waiting for the victims to reach a certain number before we actually do something about this culture of sexual harassment and assault. And let this really be the end of Harvey Weinstein and the Weinsteins of the world ― no matter their wealth, no matter their power, no matter their privilege.”