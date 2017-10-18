John Cox, Republican candidate for governor, pledges 'six figures' support for initiative to repeal gas tax hike

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox said Wednesday he will donate a “substantial” amount of money in the “six figures” to a campaign to qualify a ballot measure that would repeal an increase in the gas taxes and vehicle fees in California.

Cox, a wealthy businessman, was named Wednesday as honorary co-chairman for the campaign, which needs to collect 584,000 signatures to qualify a constitutional amendment for the November 2018 ballot that would repeal the tax increases and require action by voters to raises taxes in the future.

“In my travels across the state, I am finding working Californians who are questioning whether they can even stay in a state that the politicians are making even more unaffordable, even as we speak,” Cox said at a press conference at the California Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento. “You also can’t keep making it unaffordable for businesses to be in this state.”

Cox’s announcement means there are two Republican candidates for governor backing separate initiatives to repeal the gas tax. Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) is launching a different initiative — which is not a constitutional amendment — that would invalidate the gas tax and vehicle fee increases approved by the Legislature in April.

Both ballot measures are opposed by the Fix Our Roads coalition, which includes business and civic groups. The coalition is open to talks on alternatives to ballot measures, said spokeswoman Kathy Fairbanks.

“We will campaign against it if it should get on the ballot,” Fairbanks said. “Voters are fed up with the traffic, with the bad roads and they want to move forward and fix our roads.”