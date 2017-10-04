L.A. congresswoman joins Latino Democrats asking Trump administration to extend DACA renewal deadline

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard is one of three members of Congress who have asked the Department of Homeland Security to move Thursday's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal deadline to Jan. 5.

The Oct. 5 deadline to renew was set last month when President Trump announced an end to the program that has allowed people brought to U.S. illegally as children to stay and work, but only about a fifth of the estimated 800,000 young people who had been granted DACA status are eligible to apply for a renewal.

The Tuesday letter, also signed by Reps. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez of Illinois, was addressed to acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and cited a recent DHS estimate that about a third of those eligible to renew their status had not yet applied.

"We are very concerned that because DACA recipients were not individually notified of their eligibility for renewal, tens of thousands of DACA recipients could lose their work authorization and DACA status protections," read the letter, which was sent on behalf of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The caucus asked for a meeting with Duke to discuss the deadline and for more clarity on how DACA recipients will be handled after their work permits expire.

Other California Democrats, including Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles, Rep. Linda Sanchez of Whittier and Rep. Lou Correa of Santa Ana also are caucus members.

In a previous letter to Duke, caucus members called the Oct. 5 deadline "arbitrary" and "unworkable." Other members of Congress also have sent letters requesting an extension, including one bipartisan letter signed by California Republicans David Valadao and Jeff Denham.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said that Duke had received "many letters requesting an extension" but that no extension is planned. The agency said Tuesday it was considering DACA renewal applications from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands "on a case-by-case basis" because of the impact of Hurricane Maria.