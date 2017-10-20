Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom fights NRA over gun control law in federal court

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the courts to lift an order that blocks California’s ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines, which was approved in November by voters when they passed Proposition 63.

In June, a federal judge in San Diego ruled in favor of a request by the National Rifle Assn. to temporarily delay the magazine ban until the court could make a final decision on the law.

U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote then: “If this injunction does not issue, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of otherwise law-abiding citizens will have an untenable choice: become an outlaw or dispossess one’s self of lawfully acquired property.”

In a friend-of-the-court filing, Newsom and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence argued the ban on large capacity magazines is needed “to help prevent the occurrence of high-fatality gun massacres, and to reduce the bloodshed when these tragedies occur.”

Newsom, a candidate for governor, sponsored Proposition 63 with the law center.

"It’s a tragic reality that as time passes, we are presented with more and more evidence on the devastating power of large capacity magazines, which are consistently the accessory of choice in mass shootings for mass murderers," Newsom said Friday in a statement, predicting the federal courts would uphold the ban.