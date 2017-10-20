This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Bannon's mention of Sen. John McCain, George W. Bush draws boos at California GOP convention
|Seema Mehta and Phil Willon
Mere mentions of former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) drew loud boos and catcalls as former Trump advisor Stephen K. Bannon derided the GOP leaders in his address to California Republicans Friday night at their fall convention in Anaheim.
Bannon, who runs the far-right website Breitbart News, blasted Bush for his harsh assessment of Trump and his policies, which the former president delivered at a policy seminar in New York Thursday. Bush suggested that Trump has promoted bigotry and falsehoods, violating this country’s values.
“President Bush to me embarrassed himself. Speech writers wrote a highfalutin speech,” Bannon said. “It’s clear he didn’t understand anything he was talking about …. Just like it was when he was president of the United States.”
Bannon, who was ousted from the White House in August but said he considers himself Trump’s “wingman,” didn’t stop there. He ripped into Bush, saying he allowed China to grow as a world power under the premise that global engagement might shepherd the county toward democracy.
“There’s not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush’s,” Bannon said.
Bannon also had no love for McCain, who has openly clashed with Trump and helped torpedo Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
He praised McCain's military service, but said as a politician “he’s just another senator from Arizona.”
The boos from the crowd of Republican donors and activists show how much the state party has changed as its influence and numbers in California have waned. The brand of conservatism belonging to Bush and McCain resonated with California’s GOP voters during their presidential campaigns. Both men forged deep ties with the state ’s Republican elected leaders and donors, raising tens of millions of dollars here for their political campaigns.
In California, Bush received 1.1 million more votes in the November 2004 presidential election than Trump did last November. McCain received almost 600,000 more votes in the November 2008 presidential election than Trump received in the state in 2016.