Bannon's mention of Sen. John McCain, George W. Bush draws boos at California GOP convention

People gather around Stephen K. Bannon, center, before his speech Friday at the California Republican Party convention at the Anaheim Marriott.

Mere mentions of former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) drew loud boos and catcalls as former Trump advisor Stephen K. Bannon derided the GOP leaders in his address to California Republicans Friday night at their fall convention in Anaheim.

Bannon, who runs the far-right website Breitbart News, blasted Bush for his harsh assessment of Trump and his policies, which the former president delivered at a policy seminar in New York Thursday. Bush suggested that Trump has promoted bigotry and falsehoods, violating this country’s values.

“President Bush to me embarrassed himself. Speech writers wrote a highfalutin speech,” Bannon said. “It’s clear he didn’t understand anything he was talking about …. Just like it was when he was president of the United States.”

Bannon, who was ousted from the White House in August but said he considers himself Trump’s “wingman,” didn’t stop there. He ripped into Bush, saying he allowed China to grow as a world power under the premise that global engagement might shepherd the county toward democracy.

“There’s not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush’s,” Bannon said.

Bannon also had no love for McCain, who has openly clashed with Trump and helped torpedo Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.