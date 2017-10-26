California Secretary of State Alex Padilla backs Gavin Newsom for governor over former colleague Antonio Villaraigosa

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the highest-ranking Latino in a statewide elected position in California, endorsed Gavin Newsom for governor on Thursday.

Padilla said he had known Newsom for more than a decade and admired his track record as mayor of San Francisco and now lieutenant governor.

“It’s always important to [have] leaders that are committed and get it done, and that’s what I’ve seen in Gavin Newsom over and over and over again,” Padilla said, speaking to dozens of Newsom supporters at a union hall in downtown Los Angeles.

The endorsement was seen as a slap at former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who is one of Newsom’s top rivals in the governor’s race. Padilla was president of the Los Angeles City Council during the two years Villaraigosa was a member of the body, and for the first six months of Villaraigosa’s tenure as mayor.

But the two men have never been viewed as close allies. They come from different power bases for Latino politicians in Los Angeles — Villaraigosa from the Eastside and Padilla from the San Fernando Valley. They also have not supported each other’s political pursuits. In 2001, Padilla backed James Hahn over Villaraigosa in the mayoral race. In 2006, Villaraigosa backed Cindy Montañez in a state Senate race over Padilla.

Padilla said he has a relationship with all of the top Democrats running for governor.

“This is a tough one because I do know Antonio Villaraigosa and I know John Chiang and I know Gavin Newsom, but I think that because of what’s happening in the political environment at this time, this isn’t one where we can sit back, ‘Yeah. OK. Cool, let’s see who wins and we’ll work with whoever,’” Padilla said. “If there is a candidate I believe is best for the future of California, I’m compelled to weigh in and that’s what I’m doing today.”

Luis Vizcaino, a Vilaraigosa spokesman, said the announcement was to be expected and noted that Padilla had a leadership role in Newsom's short-lived 2009 gubernatorial campaign.

"The only surprise here is we thought Alex had endorsed Gavin months ago considering he was Gavin's Campaign Chair the first time he ran for governor," Vizcaino said in an email.

Villaraigosa and Chiang, the state treasurer, have also received key endorsements from Latino politicians. Villaraigosa has the backing of the Latino Caucus in the state Legislature, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina and Lucille Roybal-Allard. Chiang has won the support of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar.

Updated at 2:07 p.m.: This post was updated to add a comment from Villaraigosa's campaign.