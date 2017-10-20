Nancy Pelosi says she needs to stay on as Democratic leader so there is a woman at the table

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday she needs to keep her leadership position so there is a "top" woman at the table when decisions are made.

Pelosi made the comment on ABC's "The View" while recounting being interrupted by Cabinet officials during a recent White House dinner with President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

"I was the only woman at the table, and that's why I have to stay there, to be one of the top women, top people, at the table," she said.

The Democrat from San Francisco previously said she was considering retiring if Hillary Clinton won the presidency. She said Friday she stayed in order to protect the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature healthcare law.

Pelosi, who has been in Democratic leadership since 2001 and was the first female House speaker, has faced calls to step aside to make way for a new generation of leaders. Among those calling for her to step aside is fellow Californian Rep. Linda Sanchez of Whittier.

Pelosi on Friday brushed aside a question about calls for new leadership from "The View" panelist Meghan McCain, saying that while a few Democrats want her to go, many others want her to stay.

Earlier this week, Pelosi told The Times, "I don't want to be dismissive of this, but I'm not worried about it."