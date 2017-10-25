Rep. Dana Rohrabacher gets a second Republican challenger

A second Republican is jumping in to challenge GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, and he's pitching himself as an alternative for conservatives who are fed up with Rohrabacher's controversial antics.

Paul Martin, 52, is a freelance writer and self-proclaimed "Reagan Republican" who lives in Costa Mesa. Rohrabacher is himself a former speechwriter for Reagan.

Martin grew up in Anaheim with an Italian immigrant mother and a Mexican American father, and says he's opposed to many of the policies coming out of the Trump administration.

"I've had enormous struggle with the rhetoric that's coming out of Washington, D.C., and even more so with the rhetoric that comes out of Dana Rohrabacher's mouth," Martin said in an interview. "It's just not in the spirit that I grew up with."

Following President Trump's travel ban announcement, Martin started the Christian-Muslim Alliance, a campaign aimed at fostering dialogue between people of different faiths. He describes himself as a "raging centrist" on a personal blog, where he's criticized Trump's response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va., and Rohrabacher for taking money from the National Rifle Assn.

Still, Martin says he's a "true conservative" who wants to focus on issues of "human dignity" and bring better-paying jobs to the district.