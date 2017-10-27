California Rep. Jackie Speier shares her sexual assault story in effort to change Capitol Hill

Rep. Jackie Speier told a story of being forcibly kissed by a high ranking congressional staff member to kick off her effort to change how sexual abuse reports are handled on Capitol Hill.

Speier is urging other members of Congress and staff to tell their stories using the hashtag #MeTooCongress in a play off the viral #MeToo hashtag that began after a New York Times story detailed sexual harassment and assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Speier (D-Hillsborough) said in a video posted Friday morning that she was a staffer on Capitol Hill when a chief of staff she doesn't identify grabbed her face and kissed her. Speier worked for a congressman in the 1970s.

Speier told Politico she will introduce legislation next week calling for an overhaul of the Office of Compliance, where Capitol Hill staffers are expected to file harassment complaints.

Speier has repeatedly filed legislation aimed at changing the reporting process for victims who work on Capitol Hill. Harassment victims must contact a little known office, where they first receive up to 30 days of counseling. Then victims must go through a 30-day period of mediation with the accused before they are eligible to pursue an administrative hearing or a lawsuit against their attackers.

The current system is “constructed to protect the institution — and to impede the victim from getting justice," Speier told Politico.

Speier told Politico that few staffers are aware of where to go, or are put off by the long process. That means individual Capitol Hill offices handle claims internally, or not at all, she said. Sexual harassment training is also not a requirement for working Congress — it's left to individual offices.