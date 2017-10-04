This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Read our live coverage of the Las Vegas shooting and California's reaction to it.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez endorses Wendy Carrillo as his successor in Assembly
|Chris Megerian
Rep. Jimmy Gomez endorsed Wendy Carrillo on Wednesday, one day after the primary vote left her poised to advance to a runoff election for his old Assembly seat.
Gomez, a Los Angeles Democrat, vacated the seat earlier this year when he was elected to Congress.
“Wendy Carrillo will make an excellent Assembly member for the people I represented in the California state Legislature,” Gomez said in a statement. “She is a proven working-class progressive who understands that she must represent everyone in the 51st District."
Preliminary results posted on Tuesday night showed Carrillo, a former local radio host and communications manager for a Service Employees International Union affiliate, with 21% of the vote, the most of any candidate.
Coming in second with 19.1% was Luis López, a Planned Parenthood board member who ran against Gomez for the seat in 2012.
Carrillo and López are both Democrats. The runoff is Dec. 5.