Rep. Jimmy Gomez endorses Wendy Carrillo as his successor in Assembly

Rep. Jimmy Gomez endorsed Wendy Carrillo on Wednesday, one day after the primary vote left her poised to advance to a runoff election for his old Assembly seat.

Gomez, a Los Angeles Democrat, vacated the seat earlier this year when he was elected to Congress.

“Wendy Carrillo will make an excellent Assembly member for the people I represented in the California state Legislature,” Gomez said in a statement. “She is a proven working-class progressive who understands that she must represent everyone in the 51st District."

Preliminary results posted on Tuesday night showed Carrillo, a former local radio host and communications manager for a Service Employees International Union affiliate, with 21% of the vote, the most of any candidate.

Coming in second with 19.1% was Luis López, a Planned Parenthood board member who ran against Gomez for the seat in 2012.

Carrillo and López are both Democrats. The runoff is Dec. 5.