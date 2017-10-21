Republican Justin Fareed jumps into race (again) to oppose Rep. Salud Carbajal

Republican Justin Fareed announced Saturday that he will make a third run for Congress.

Fareed, 29, lost by nearly 7 percentage points last year to Democrat Salud Carbajal in the 24th Congressional District. It was one of the most expensive House races in the state. He also ran in 2014, but did not make it past the primary.

Speaking to supporters at a restaurant in Santa Barbara, Fareed called Carbajal "at best...an ineffective politician."

"He gave us lip service last cycle. He said that he will work across the aisle, that he will work in a bipartisan way," Fareed said, noting that Carbajal had voted with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi "more than 97% of the time."

Fareed's announcement came days after he reported raising more than $215,000 for his campaign.

During his campaign last year, Fareed described himself as a "third-generation cattle rancher" and vice president of his family's company, ProBand Sports Industries, which makes medical devices to treat repetitive stress injuries.

In a statement, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Drew Godinich said Fareed's previous failed runs show he doesn't have the "values that families of California’s 24th District are looking for."

"The people of this community know Salud Carbajal’s record of defending our healthcare and fighting for good paying jobs," Godinich said.