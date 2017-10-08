Feinstein suggests she's running in 2018: 'I'm ready for a good fight'

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is staying coy about whether she'll run for election for the sixth time in 2018, although she continues to drop strong hints she plans to do so.

"You are going to find out about that very shortly," she told NBC's Chuck Todd in an interview on "Meet The Press," which aired Sunday, adding that she still has "things to fight for."

A recent poll found half of California's likely voters don't think the 84-year-old senator should run again. Feinstein has also been under pressure from liberal activists, and speculation continues that she may face a Democratic challenger in 2018. Among the potential challengers is state Senate leader Kevin de León of Los Angeles, who lashed out at Feinstein after she said in early September that people should have "patience" with President Trump.

But Feinstein on "Meet The Press" said she was undeterred.

"There are polls and then there are polls. I'm ready for a good fight. I've got things to fight for. I'm in a position where I can be effective, and hopefully that means something to California," she said.

Feinstein has previously all but indicated she plans to run in 2018 but has not definitively announced her plans. She was first elected in 1992 to fill a vacancy for two years, and then elected four more times to full six-year Senate terms.

Pressed by Todd on Sunday's show, Feinstein seemed to demur again.

"That sounds like you've just announced your reelection bid. Close?," he asked.

"Close," Feinstein responded.

Feinstein also discussed the controversy over Hollywood producer and Democratic fundraiser Harvey Weinstein, who came under fire last week after the New York Times reported he sexually harassed multiple women over many years. Feinstein received a 1994 donation from Weinstein, and the California Republican Party has called on her to donate or return the money. Feinstein said she'd "take a look" and make a decision about what do with the $1,000 donation.

The Russia investigation, and gun-control legislation Feinstein introduced last week following the Las Vegas mass shooting also came up in the interview. Watch the full interview: