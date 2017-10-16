Sen. Kamala Harris raises $440,547 this quarter

Sen. Kamala Harris raised $440,547 in the last three months, bringing her war chest to $1.5 million with five years to go before she's up for reelection.

Most of Harris' contributions come from individual donors.

Unlike House members, who have to file reports electronically with the Federal Election Commission, senators file reports on paper with the Secretary of the Senate. The Senate then forwards those paper reports to the FEC, which pays a company to hand input them into a digital system. It's a time-consuming process that can delay for weeks or months the release of public information about how much a candidate raises or spends.

Harris is among about 20 senators who voluntarily submit campaign finance reports directly to the Federal Election Commission so they can be made public more quickly.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) does her filing the old-fashioned way, so some time could pass before a detailed picture emerges of how much she raised and spent in the third quarter.

The last report showed Feinstein with $3.6 million in the bank, a fraction of what she will need ahead of the 2018 election, especially with the announcement over the weekend that state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) is challenging her and speculation swirling about who else will jump into the race.