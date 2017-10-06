Sen. Kamala Harris to donate Harvey Weinstein contributions to charity

Sen. Kamala Harris will donate the $5,000 in contributions that she received from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to charity.

In light of news reported Thursday by the New York Times outlining decades of alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein, some Democrats are giving away donations they received from the Hollywood mogul. Those who have not have been criticized by the Republican National Committee.

"If Democrats and the [Democratic National Committee] truly stand up for women like they say they do, then returning the dirty money should be a no-brainer," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

The California Republican Party also criticized lawmakers who accepted donations from Weinstein.

Harris' spokesman Tyrone Gayle said the freshman senator plans to donate the contributions to a charity supporting women, but hasn't yet decided which organization will receive the funds.

Weinstein made two contributions to Harris: $2,500 to her attorney general campaign in 2014, and $2,500 for her Senate bid in 2017.

Weinstein hasn't donated to a campaign for anyone else in the California congressional delegation since two contributions to the state's senators in the early 1990s: $1,000 to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 1994 and $4,000 to former Sen. Barbara Boxer in 1995, $1,000 of which was returned.