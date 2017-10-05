Sexual extortion will be considered a criminal act in California under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

SB 500, by Sen. Connie Levya (D-Chino), will add coercion involving sexual acts and sexually explicit images — known as "sextortion" — to the state's extortion laws.

“The Governor’s signature of SB 500 tells sextortion victims that they matter and that they absolutely deserve to be able to receive justice in a court of law," Leyva said in a statement.

Perpetrators of sextortion obtain private images by hacking into victims' computers or smartphones to demand sex or more images, she said.

About 78% of sextortion victims are girls with an average age of 15, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.