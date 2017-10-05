This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Read our live coverage of the Las Vegas shooting and California's reaction to it.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Sexual extortion will be considered a criminal act in California
|Mina Corpuz
Sexual extortion will be considered a criminal act in California under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown.
SB 500, by Sen. Connie Levya (D-Chino), will add coercion involving sexual acts and sexually explicit images — known as "sextortion" — to the state's extortion laws.
“The Governor’s signature of SB 500 tells sextortion victims that they matter and that they absolutely deserve to be able to receive justice in a court of law," Leyva said in a statement.
Perpetrators of sextortion obtain private images by hacking into victims' computers or smartphones to demand sex or more images, she said.
About 78% of sextortion victims are girls with an average age of 15, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.