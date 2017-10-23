Want the Sierra Club's endorsement? Here are its standards

The Sierra Club is setting some ground rules for California gubernatorial candidates that may want its endorsement.

No. 1 on the list is independence from the oil industry, which has been a fault line in the Capitol during debates over climate change policies.

"This year, given how important California's role has become to the nation for leadership on the environment, it made sense to lay out in advance what some of the overall characteristics that the endorsement committee will be looking for in candidates," said Kathryn Phillips, director of Sierra Club California.

Other requirements include independence from the tobacco and e-cigarette industry and a commitment to public health, environmental equity and transparency.