State will consider lifting contribution limits to California legislators' legal defense funds

After successfully fighting to bar restrictions on political donations to legislators facing recall, an attorney who normally represents Democratic lawmakers is asking the state to also drop limits on contributions to legal defense funds used by lawmakers facing criminal or civil investigations.

The request comes a year after two Democratic senators were sentenced to federal prison in corruption cases and a third was convicted of lying about living in his district.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission outraged Republicans in August by granting a request by Senate Democrats to lift the $4,400 campaign contribution limit for legislators giving to colleagues facing recall. That request was made on behalf of the Senate Democrats by attorney Richard Rios.

The change made in August could help state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), who is facing a potential recall campaign by Republicans citing his vote for gas tax increases and wanting to deprive Democrats of their super-majority in the Senate. Petitions have been filed, but a recall election has not yet been certified.

Rios is now asking the commission to also lift the contribution limits from legislators to candidate-controlled legal defense funds and ballot measure committees, according to documents released Monday. In a letter to the commission, Rios said his request is “not offered on behalf of a client, but rather on behalf of our law firm which is in an interested party in this proceeding.”

If granted, the latest request could allow unlimited contributions from colleagues to a ballot measure committee controlled by Newman to fight the recall measure.

The first change on recalls was a step in the “right direction,” Rios wrote, but he said he does not "not believe it goes far enough in addressing the issues presented by the Commission’s adoption of the opinion.”

Rios said the commission action in August opens the door for the additional changes based on similar arguments.

The panel’s general counsel, Jack Woodside, has asked in writing for the commission to give him guidance on the request, saying the two additional proposed changes are “outside the scope” of the legal opinion adopted in August regarding legislators facing recall. He could not be reached immediately for comment.

The commission will consider the proposal by Rios at its meeting on Oct. 19.