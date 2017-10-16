This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
This California congressional candidate has loaned himself $2 million to run against Rep. Ed Royce
|Sarah D. Wire
Democrat Andy Thorburn's campaign finance report stands out just a bit from other first-time candidates in California.
That's because the health insurance executive loaned himself $2 million to kick off his bid against Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) in Orange County's 39th Congressional District.
Many first time candidates might raise $100,000 in their first few months, if they are lucky. But a handful of aspiring California politicians have made some rather substantial contributions to kickstart their own campaigns.
Thornburn's loan was the largest, but six other Democratic candidates have also loaned their campaigns more than $100,000. All of them are running for one of two districts in the traditional Republican stronghold of Orange County, either against Royce, or against Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) in the coastal 48th Congressional District.
|District
|Candidate name
|Loan amount
|District39th
|Candidate nameAndy Thorburn
|Loan amount$2,000,000.00
|District39th
|Candidate nameGil Cisneros
|Loan amount$550,000.00
|District48th
|Candidate nameOmar Siddiqui
|Loan amount$250,000.00
|District39th
|Candidate nameMai-Khanh Tran
|Loan amount$200,000.00
|District48th
|Candidate name Stelian Onufrei
|Loan amount$200,000.00
|District48th
|Candidate nameHarley Rouda
|Loan amount$175,000.00
|District48th
|Candidate nameMichael Kotick
|Loan amount$128,525.00
At $550,000, lottery winner Gil Cisneros made the second largest loan to his campaign. Rounding out the list are doctors, lawyers and real estate magnates.
It's not unusual for political party committees, presidential candidates or senate candidates to loan their campaigns large sums, but it is fairly unusual to see a House candidate make a multi-million dollar loan.