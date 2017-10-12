This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
This new super PAC says it's going after all 14 California Republicans in Congress
|Christine Mai-Duc
As the 2018 midterms approach, most Democrats in California are focused on the seven Republican-held congressional districts where Hillary Clinton won last year.
But Flip the 14, a new super PAC, says that's not enough.
In a video announcing its launch Wednesday, the new group says it's going to organize field operations in all 14 California districts represented by Republicans.
In an interview, campaign manager Doug Linney said the group's goal is to "organize and empower the resistance" all over California.
"We're setting ourselves up for what we think can be a blue wave this time," said Linney, who heads a Bay Area political consulting firm. "The circumstances are ripe to do better than ... what's usually been done."
Also heading the Flip the 14 effort are campaign consultants Maureen Erwin and Don Perata, former California state Senate leader.
The committee reported raising a little more than $6,200 as of June 30, most of it from the campaign account of Bay Area Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Alameda). Linney says the group has raised about $50,000 total so far, most of it from individual donors.
Linney said the goal is to raise about $1.5 million, enough to hire a field organizer in each of the 14 districts to help grassroots activists learn how to approach voters, set up door-knocking operations and lead get-out-the-vote operations.
It's highly unlikely that Linney's group will succeed in turning the entire California congressional delegation Democratic. Democrats are already facing uphill battles to unseat the nine GOP incumbents they're eyeing, many of whom were reelected by double-digit margins last year.