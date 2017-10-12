This new super PAC says it's going after all 14 California Republicans in Congress

As the 2018 midterms approach, most Democrats in California are focused on the seven Republican-held congressional districts where Hillary Clinton won last year.

But Flip the 14, a new super PAC, says that's not enough.

In a video announcing its launch Wednesday, the new group says it's going to organize field operations in all 14 California districts represented by Republicans.

In an interview, campaign manager Doug Linney said the group's goal is to "organize and empower the resistance" all over California.

"We're setting ourselves up for what we think can be a blue wave this time," said Linney, who heads a Bay Area political consulting firm. "The circumstances are ripe to do better than ... what's usually been done."

Also heading the Flip the 14 effort are campaign consultants Maureen Erwin and Don Perata, former California state Senate leader.