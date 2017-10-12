Unpaid school lunch fees? New California law will put an end to 'shaming' students

California schools will not be able to deny or delay food to students if their parents haven't paid lunch fees under a new law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday.

The measure, SB 250 by state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), aims to put an end to "school lunch shaming," when students with unpaid tabs are given snacks instead of a full meal or no food at all. In some cases, students' meals have been taken from them and dumped into the trash in front of their peers.

The law will direct schools to notify families about unpaid lunch fees, instead of levying the punishment on the child.

“When you’re treated differently as a child in school, it’s shameful," Hertzberg said in a statement. "And in this case, the child is being harmed as a tool to collect their parent’s debt. That makes no sense whatsoever.”