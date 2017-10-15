This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
What it's like for one lawmaker to wait for Gov. Jerry Brown to act on the final bills of the legislative session
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) kept a bit of a tweet diary Sunday as she waited for Gov. Jerry Brown to take action on the final pieces of legislation on his desk.
Here's just a sample of what she shared with her nearly 13,000 followers.
Brown's 11:59 p.m. legislative update was a mixed result for the Assemblywoman.
The governor signed two of these measures and vetoed two.