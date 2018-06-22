Former Pro Bowler Brandon Browner pleads no contest to battery, cruelty to a child

Former Pro Bowl defensive back Brandon Browner pleaded no contest this week to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child by inflicting injury, the latest legal problem for the one-time member of the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.
The charges in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemmed from an incident in Pomona on May 6 involving Browner and Marin Foster, the mother of two of his children.
Prosecutors alleged Browner used “force and violence” against Foster and inflicted “unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering” against a 2-year-old child.
Further details on the matter weren’t available.
Browner, who had a $100,000 warrant out for his arrest, received one day in jail, three years of probation, 48 hours of community service and an order to stay from the victims for three years.
His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to court records, Foster asked for a temporary restraining order against Browner in September.
“Physically, he has given me several black eyes,” Foster wrote in the application. “He has assaulted me and given me a broken tailbone, busted my eardrum. … I don’t feel safe leaving my children with him.”
Foster said in the application Browner previously threatened to kill her, saying, “Imma bust on you. Imma dangerous man.”
The court, however, found no basis in October to issue a permanent restraining order.
A string of run-ins with law enforcement followed for Browner, a Sylmar native and founding member of the famed “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield with the Seahawks.
At least five criminal cases have been filed against Browner since October. Three of the cases — for violating a protective order, possession of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order — were dismissed May 15.
The same day, Browner pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and battery connected to a February incident. The judge sentenced him to three years of probation in addition to 48 hours of community service, 30 sessions of anger management and a 52-week domestic-violence treatment program. Browner was also ordered to stay away from the battery victim for three years.