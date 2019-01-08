Los Angeles Times Names LZ Granderson Sports and Culture Columnist

“I grew up in Detroit reading Mitch Albom,” Granderson said. “I didn’t have enough money to buy my own newspaper so I would read the discarded ones on the bus, sometimes the ones in the trash. Not deep in the trash, like the wet, nasty ones with ketchup on them, just the ones on top. Anyway, he and Nathan McCall were the reasons why I wanted to be a newspaper columnist. So even though I’ve been blessed to work across many platforms in my career, I never lost track of the joy I felt as a kid reading Mitch in the paper.