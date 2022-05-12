Chris Stone named Times deputy managing editor for new initiatives and LA Times Studios vice president

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Editor Kevin Merida:

Chris Stone, who joined the company in 2020 as executive sports editor, is taking on a new role as deputy managing editor for new initiatives and vice president of LA Times Studios. He will report to Shani Hilton, managing editor for new initiatives and senior vice president of LA Times Studios.

Stone’s new role will include guiding the launch of new products and initiatives such as The Times’ editorial partnership with Verizon using drones, robotics and 3-D mapping technologies to enhance storytelling capabilities and a forthcoming project to spotlight individuals who are shaping the future of Los Angeles. He will providing leadership across the studios portfolio: The Times’ news video group, Originals; Studio Production; Intellectual Property Development; Audio; and the Los Angeles Times Book Club. And he will drive efforts to expand The Times’ journalism across forms and approaches, serving as a liaison among the various teams in The Times’ newsroom and other departments in the company and with external partners.

During his time overseeing the Sports section, Stone led a major expansion of its digital-first focus. In addition, the Sports team won consecutive “Grand Slams” in the Associated Press Sports Editor awards and published successful initiatives, such as the award-winning docuseries “Fernandomania @ 40” and extensive coverage of Super Bowl LVI. Stone also worked with The Times’ audio and entertainment departments to help bring “Binge Sesh,” a 10-episode companion podcast to HBO’s “Winning Time,” to life. He also helped launch The Times’ publishing partnership with Meredith Premium Publishing, which has produced more than 12 bookazines to date.

Previously, Stone worked for Sports Illustrated for 27 years, including the last four as editor in chief. He is a graduate of Tufts University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.