L.A. Times to Co-Host Debates with Mayoral, Sheriff Candidates on Sept. 21

The Los Angeles Times, Fox 11 LA, Univision 34, KPCC, the Skirball Cultural Center, the Los Angeles Urban League and Loyola Marymount University are co-hosting back-to-back debates with the leading candidates in the L.A. mayoral and L.A. County Sheriff races on Wednesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

The mayoral debate will feature top candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso; the Los Angeles County Sheriff debate will include Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. The evening will be informative for Angelenos ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, which will include the runoff for the next mayor and sheriff.

The debates will be co-moderated by Times Columnist Erika D. Smith and Fox 11 News Anchor Elex Michaelson. Additionally, Univision morning news anchor Gabriela Teissier will join the moderators during the mayoral debate, and Univision evening news anchor Oswaldo Borraez will join the moderators during the sheriff candidates debate. KPCC criminal justice correspondent Frank Stoltze will contribute as well.

The event, which will take place at the Skirball Cultural Center, will be streamed live on latimes.com and univision34.com, as well as be broadcast on Fox 11 and KPCC 89.3 FM. The sheriff candidates debate will begin at 6 p.m. and the mayoral debate will start at 7 p.m.

