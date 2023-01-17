Jess Hutchison joins The Times as art director for digital enterprise

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Senior Deputy Design Director Jim Cooke:

We are excited to announce that Jess Hutchison has joined the Art Department as art director for digital enterprise at the Los Angeles Times. In her role, she will art-direct, illustrate and design some of the newsroom’s most ambitious digital projects.

Hutchison began her career creating graphics for documentaries, collaborating closely with storytellers and helping them bring their narratives to life through design and animation. She has received two Emmy nominations for her documentary work. In addition, she has worked as a freelance illustrator and designer for HBO, ESPN, Vice, Nickelodeon, PBS, the FADER and the Baffler, among others. Her artwork has been published in the historic Italian comics magazine, Linus, and shown at the Garage Museum in Moscow.

Hutchison is a native Angeleno and, after living in New York for 13 years, she is thrilled to return home and contribute to an iconic L.A. organization. She started Jan. 9.