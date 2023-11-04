Advertisement
California

Explore California this fall by taking a road trip

Mammoth Lakes
(Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
By Kevinisha WalkerMultiplatform Editor, Newsletters 
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, Nov. 4. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

  • The ultimate guide to fall road trips
  • Six Flags and Knott’s Berry Farm to merge in a theme park megadeal
  • 80 wonderful gift shops you can find only in L.A.
  • And here’s today’s e-newspaper

    The ultimate guide to fall road trips

    Road tripping is one of the best ways to explore California, and this is the best season for it.

    You can ride with the windows down without sweat dripping down your face, and you’ll meet fewer crowds at your destinations.

    We put together the ultimate guide to fall road trips just for you.

    Even after years as a road tripping Californian, I was unprepared for the road to Big Bear. For miles, there is nothing but trees, mountains and cars zooming past the twists and turns. My playlist started and stopped as cell service came and went, and my friend and I worried about whether we’d have to pee out in nature. (We had emergency toilet paper in the trunk!)

    Pineknot in Big Bear
    (Brady Enger / Visit Big Bear)

    We ended up at the Woodland Trail in the San Bernardino National Forest for an easy hike and grabbed lunch before heading back to L.A.

    The key to a great road trip is keeping it manageable for a single day.

    It’s much easier in the fall. And more beautiful. For instance, Mammoth Lakes is very popular during the summer, but when it’s mostly empty and the leaves are changing — as is happening now — you can’t beat it (plus, if you tend to get carsick, the road is much straighter).

    But there’s so much more to this state than mountains. When a friend and I came upon windmills in the desert outside Palm Springs, with the mountains behind them, it felt like we had been transported into a postcard.

    Palm Springs wind turbines
    (400tmax/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    California’s mountains, deserts and beaches are easily accessible nearly anywhere in the state. That’s one thing I remind my relatives when they ask why I insist on living in one of the most expensive places in the country.

    Grab some water and snacks, fill up the tank and drive. Oh, and don’t forget to make a playlist, which is as essential as deciding where to go. For me, it’s a must to at least have music cued up from Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder.

    The week’s biggest stories

    Matthew Perry smiles with his mouth closed while wearing glasses a gray shirt and a black suit jacket
    (Willy Sanjuan / Invision/ Associated Press)

    Remembering Matthew Perry

    Climate and Environment

    Politics

    Courts and crime

    More big stories

    Column One

    Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

    A man stands on the bridge of his newly restored boat
    (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

    A $7-million dream: Steinbeck’s vintage sardine boat makes its modern debut. John Gregg’s childhood dream was rooted in Steinbeck’s Cannery Row. And $7 million later, he owned a piece of it: the 1937 sardine boat that had plied the Sea of Cortez.

    More great reads

    For your weekend

    An animation is projected on the Pleasure Med building.
    Animation is projected on the Pleasure Med building.
    (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

    Going out

    Staying in

    L.A. Affairs

    A camera lens reflects a woman and man as pink rose petals fall around them.
    (Rasato Ma / For The Times)

    Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

    I had three boyfriends. Did I really need another? The men Rosa had been dating were really handsome, and the “crazy Italian photographer” was not. But when she saw his photographs, she fell in love.

    Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

    Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor
    Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
    Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

    Kevinisha Walker

    Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

