Here’s an idea: Ask moms what they want for Mother’s Day — don’t just guess
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, May 11. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
- Mother’s Day suggestions from our guides of things to do in L.A.
- Gov. Newsom released his plan to offset California’s $45-billion deficit.
- How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Some last-minute things moms can do for Mother’s Day — with or without the family
This year, I’m off the hook from participating in Mother’s Day. And the reason is simple: I live thousands of miles away from her (and the rest of my family).
For many, who have uprooted themselves from their families, celebratory days like Mother’s Day might just mean a phone call or text message. No gift bundles composed of flowers, cards and breakfast in bed.
This, however, also offers the opportunity to rethink what Mother’s Day means to us, but more importantly, to them. Is she obliged to spend time with her children, just because she’s their mother? What if she wants to take the day off from motherhood, especially when the remaining 364 days of the year are full of related responsibilities?
Or what if, instead of dedicating one day to motherhood, she prefers to celebrate it in the mundane moments: Munching on a last-minute breakfast together before heading out of the house or helping her children hand-wash their clothes because they fear they might mess up?
So I’ll propose an idea. Ask your mom how she wants to spend Mother’s Day. Maybe she’ll enjoy going to the Getty Center together and walk through Robert Irwin’s Central Garden. Or, she’ll want to treat herself at a spa, by herself.
Whatever she favors, we’ve got you covered. My colleague Lisa Boone compiled a list of the best Angeleno ways to celebrate Mother’s Day — together or not. And if your mother doesn’t live in L.A., go enjoy these things and send your mom a photo before giving her a call.
For the mom who yearns for a good stretch
Join Steven Arcos at Elysian Park for a strength-building Vinyasa flow. You’ll be surrounded by chirping birds and jacaranda trees, while getting a peaceful, well-paced workout in the class.
Because the park is big, check out Arcos’ meetup page for comprehensive directions on how to find him and the rest of the yogis.
When: Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.
Cost: Pay what you can.
For the foodie mom
Smorgasburg, a weekly outdoor food fest at Row DTLA, is the perfect place to discover the city’s experimental culinary ventures. From Chimmelier’s Korean fried chicken sandwiches; to Goat Mafia’s “L.A. style” birria tacos (with a cheesy crust); Kinrose’s ice cream that evokes Middle Eastern flavors such as brown sugar, spiced walnut and baklava — the festival’s countless food trucks have something delicious for everyone.
Some of Smorgasburg’s vendors end up launching businesses beyond the market. Hence, you’ll meet new faces and tastes every new year. Every quarter, there is also a Smorgasburg L.A. Art Fair, which spotlights artisan vendors and live performances “for a day of music, art and food.”
When: Sundays
For the butterfly-loving mom
Every year, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s Butterfly Pavilion celebrates the diversity of butterfly species. Currently, you can see 15 species of fluttering butterflies — such as the tropical Blue Morpho — just outside the museum around the light-filled enclosure.
At 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. the museum releases the day’s new butterflies, so book your tickets accordingly. To increase your chances of a butterfly landing on you, Leslie Gordon, senior manager of Living Collections at the museum, has a tip for you: wear colorful clothing.
You can also find live animal demonstrations inside the museum at Bugtopia and the Nature Lab.
When: Every day until Aug. 25 (afterward, the space converts into the Spider Pavilion)
Cost: In addition to museum admission, tickets to the Butterfly Pavilion are $8. (Free for members)
Read more:
- 27 very L.A. ways to spend time with Mom — or not — on Mother’s Day
- This Mother’s Day, forget the cards and flowers. Women want their rights instead.
- A Mother’s Day without the matriarchs adds a new dimension to the occasion: Grief.
The week’s biggest stories
Campus protests and commencement
- In a moment of joy, silenced USC valedictorian graduates amid campus turmoil.
- After USC canceled graduation, Jewish students held their own ceremony.
- ‘Shut it down!’ How group chats, rumors and fear sparked a night of violence at UCLA.
- UCLA’s top cop, accused of security lapse, faces calls to step aside. He defends his actions
Science & medicine
- There’s a new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant. Could FLiRT lead to a summer uptick?
- Solar storm heading to Earth could disrupt communications and bring northern lights to California.
- Do zinc products really help shorten a cold? It’s hard to say.
Sam Rubin
- Sam Rubin, KTLA journalist and longtime entertainment anchor, dies at 64.
- At KTLA, Sam Rubin was a local morning news pioneer who covered Hollywood with zeal.
This week in sports
- Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter agrees to plead guilty to stealing $17 million.
- Ohtani’s ex-interpreter reportedly wired money to ‘Real Housewives’ star to pay gambling debts.
- UC president recommends UCLA pay Cal $10 million a year for leaving Pac-12.
- His dad gave him water on way to winning O.C. Marathon. He got disqualified for drinking it.
- Caitlin Clark’s L.A. debut and two other Sparks games moved to Crypto.com Arena.
- Shaquille O’Neal-Shannon Sharpe beef reaches diss track level. Here’s how we got here.
More big stories
- What to know about Gov. Newsom’s plan to offset California’s $45-billion deficit.
- Battle in Huntington Beach after transgender surfer barred from longboard competition.
- Ex-Fatburger boss used company funds for Rolls-Royce and other luxuries in $47-million scheme, indictment says.
- California sisters were offered $5,000 from insurance for storm damage. A jury awarded them $18 million.
- Despite legal threat, Oakland votes to add ‘San Francisco Bay’ to airport’s name.
- 14,000 gallons of raw sewage spill onto L.A. County beaches, forcing closure.
- Alleged violin thief also robbed a bank, prosecutors say, with note that said ‘please’ and ‘thx.’
- Why did Huy Fong, the beloved Sriracha brand, halt production again?
Help us report
- Are you in an age-gap friendship? We want to hear from you
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:
Inside L.A.’s greatest family feud: Warring brothers. A mother’s choice. Billions at stake. The fate of a real estate empire hinged on whether two brothers made a deal years ago. One brother said they shook on it. The other denied there was a deal. What would a jury think?
More great reads
- Original ‘Star Trek’ Enterprise model was lost and found decades later. Now it’s the subject of a lawsuit.
- The Venice Heritage Museum tackles a complicated subject — the beach town’s reinventions.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your weekend
Going out
- 😊 How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
- 🎰 Las Vegas’ new must-see show plays with animation, dance and what it means to be human.
- ⛰️ Soon you’ll have to pay to camp on the Lost Coast. Here’s what to know.
- 📽️ Richard Kelly keeps showing up for ‘Donnie Darko,’ plus more of the week’s best films.
Staying in
- 📺 The obsession with ‘Baby Reindeer’ isn’t about ‘nuance.’
- 📺 ‘Doctor Who,’ led by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, ushers into a bright new era.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a 90-minute recipe for pineapple upside-down cake.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.
Justin Chang, who won a Pulitzer Prize on Monday, formerly served as which critic for the Los Angeles Times? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Defne Karabatur, fellow
Christian Orozco, assistant editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.