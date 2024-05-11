Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, May 11. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

Some last-minute things moms can do for Mother’s Day — with or without the family

This year, I’m off the hook from participating in Mother’s Day. And the reason is simple: I live thousands of miles away from her (and the rest of my family).

For many, who have uprooted themselves from their families, celebratory days like Mother’s Day might just mean a phone call or text message. No gift bundles composed of flowers, cards and breakfast in bed.

This, however, also offers the opportunity to rethink what Mother’s Day means to us, but more importantly, to them. Is she obliged to spend time with her children, just because she’s their mother? What if she wants to take the day off from motherhood, especially when the remaining 364 days of the year are full of related responsibilities?

Or what if, instead of dedicating one day to motherhood, she prefers to celebrate it in the mundane moments: Munching on a last-minute breakfast together before heading out of the house or helping her children hand-wash their clothes because they fear they might mess up?

So I’ll propose an idea. Ask your mom how she wants to spend Mother’s Day. Maybe she’ll enjoy going to the Getty Center together and walk through Robert Irwin’s Central Garden. Or, she’ll want to treat herself at a spa, by herself.

Whatever she favors, we’ve got you covered. My colleague Lisa Boone compiled a list of the best Angeleno ways to celebrate Mother’s Day — together or not. And if your mother doesn’t live in L.A., go enjoy these things and send your mom a photo before giving her a call.

For the mom who yearns for a good stretch

Join Steven Arcos at Elysian Park for a strength-building Vinyasa flow. You’ll be surrounded by chirping birds and jacaranda trees, while getting a peaceful, well-paced workout in the class.

Because the park is big, check out Arcos’ meetup page for comprehensive directions on how to find him and the rest of the yogis.

When: Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

Cost: Pay what you can.

For the foodie mom

Smorgasburg, a weekly outdoor food fest at Row DTLA, is the perfect place to discover the city’s experimental culinary ventures. From Chimmelier’s Korean fried chicken sandwiches; to Goat Mafia’s “L.A. style” birria tacos (with a cheesy crust); Kinrose’s ice cream that evokes Middle Eastern flavors such as brown sugar, spiced walnut and baklava — the festival’s countless food trucks have something delicious for everyone.

Pork khorovatz kebab from III Mas BBQ at Smorgasburg. (Silvia Razgova)

Some of Smorgasburg’s vendors end up launching businesses beyond the market. Hence, you’ll meet new faces and tastes every new year. Every quarter, there is also a Smorgasburg L.A. Art Fair, which spotlights artisan vendors and live performances “for a day of music, art and food.”

When: Sundays

For the butterfly-loving mom

Every year, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County ’s Butterfly Pavilion celebrates the diversity of butterfly species. Currently, you can see 15 species of fluttering butterflies — such as the tropical Blue Morpho — just outside the museum around the light-filled enclosure.

At 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. the museum releases the day’s new butterflies, so book your tickets accordingly. To increase your chances of a butterfly landing on you, Leslie Gordon, senior manager of Living Collections at the museum, has a tip for you: wear colorful clothing.

Billy Ryder, right, sees if a Blue Morpho butterfly will land on his finger along with his brother Jamie at the Natural History Museum. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

You can also find live animal demonstrations inside the museum at Bugtopia and the Nature Lab.

When: Every day until Aug. 25 (afterward, the space converts into the Spider Pavilion)

Cost: In addition to museum admission, tickets to the Butterfly Pavilion are $8. (Free for members)

The week’s biggest stories

USC valedictorian Asna Tabassum attends the Viterbi School of Engineering graduation ceremony at the Galen Center. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Campus protests and commencement



Science & medicine



Sam Rubin



Sam Rubin, KTLA journalist and longtime entertainment anchor, dies at 64.

At KTLA, Sam Rubin was a local morning news pioneer who covered Hollywood with zeal.

This week in sports



More big stories



Are you in an age-gap friendship? We want to hear from you

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photo courtesy of Shashikant Jogani)

Inside L.A.’s greatest family feud: Warring brothers. A mother’s choice. Billions at stake. The fate of a real estate empire hinged on whether two brothers made a deal years ago. One brother said they shook on it. The other denied there was a deal. What would a jury think?

Original ‘Star Trek’ Enterprise model was lost and found decades later. Now it’s the subject of a lawsuit.

The Venice Heritage Museum tackles a complicated subject — the beach town’s reinventions.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez Sunday Funday Illustration (Illustration by Lindsey Made This / For The Times; Photo courtesy Tony Bowen) (Illustration by Lindsey Made This / For The Times; Photo courtesy Tony Bowen)

How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

(Times staff and wire photos)

Justin Chang, who won a Pulitzer Prize on Monday, formerly served as which critic for the Los Angeles Times? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

