The L.A. Times News Quiz this week: SoCal training camps, shapewear and Snoop’s new bowl

A collection of photos from this week's quiz
Endangered L.A. neighborhoods, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, NFL training camp, pricey electricity and more.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to another multiple-choice recap of the week’s news.

This time around, the topics we’re tackling together (me on the question end and you on the answer end) include the Met Gala dress code, Snoop Dogg’s latest branding move, money-making shapewear and the L.A. neighborhood that recently made a list of the country’s most endangered historic places.

The 15 best L.A. places to test your smarts in bar trivia

Not all Los Angeles pub quizzes are created equal. Here’s a guide to local bar trivia nights that bring a little something extra to the game.

Nov. 23, 2022

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these 10, handcrafted, made-by-an-actual-human quiz questions should be a walk in the park (or perhaps national monument is more fitting this week). Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

