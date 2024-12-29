Advertisement
California

Have some down time? Check out the revamped L.A. Times games

A screenshot of a Los Angeles Times web page of 20 colorful boxes with buttons to play various online games
The latest options at latimes.com/games.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

    Check out our games

    One of America’s enduring traditions is waking up on Sundays to complete the local newspaper’s crossword puzzle. The scene is often an individual or a couple in pajamas, sipping coffee or tea and tapping on their tables or chairs with a pencil as they ponder.

    It’s an act that dates back to 1913, when the former New York World newspaper is believed to have run the first crossword puzzle.

    While the Los Angeles Times boasts a robust Daily Crossword, its newly revamped Games section has so much more to offer.

    There’s new takes on old classics and stalwarts, along with an emphasis from the Games team to draw 21st century subscribers more in favor of digital innovations. And they’re all free.

    Let’s take a quick peak.

    A yellow cartoon flower with arms and legs, wearing sunglasses and walking

    Wordflower

    The L.A. Times’ newest addition to the Games family, “Wordflower,” has a familiar feel for fans of the New York Times’ wildly popular “Spelling Bee.”

    Challenge yourself each day to find words of four or more letters using the letter at the center of the flower. Advance based on the quantity and length of words you find. Can you make it to Golden Poppy?

    We love “Wordflower,” and we think you will too for some of its features.

    For instance, “Wordflower” features a timer not seen in similar versions, and you don’t have to toggle between screens to see what words you’ve already selected.

    Maybe most important, “Wordflower” places the total number of words needed to be found in an obvious place the player can see.

    2 adjoined squares, one white and one black, with cartoon faces, arms and legs, in front of a blue and black crossword puzzle

    Daily Crossword

    Play the nation’s oldest newspaper crossword free every day, and challenge friends to beat your time.

    Check back each day for a new puzzle and to browse our recent archive.

    The upgraded crossword enables the user to play in a larger and easier-to-use setting, which is mobile friendly for those who want to play on the go.

    The puzzle is published every day at 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

    2 adjoining squares, one white and one black, with cartoon faces, arms and legs, in front of a red and black crossword puzzle

    Mini Crossword

    Challenge yourself daily with a free mini version of the classic crossword puzzle.

    Can you solve the Mini in minutes — or seconds? Play a new puzzle every day or browse the archive.

    A white square with a cartoon face, arms and legs, and 4 smaller squares with the numerals 3, 1, 9 and 8 in various colors

    Sudoku

    Test your savvy with a new classic numbers puzzle every day, and come back daily for more free puzzles.

    You can start on easy mode and ride your way up four levels to expert.

    Conquered expert mode? Try Impossible Sudoku for the ultimate challenge.

    A black square with a cartoon face, arms and legs, holding a pencil next to the word "solve"

    Word Search

    Speaking of classics, unwind by hunting for words on the day’s themed list.

    They’re hidden horizontally, vertically, diagonally and backward.

    Come back daily for a new theme or to browse the recent archive.

    A black square with a cartoon face, arms and legs, holding a drink cup bearing a question mark

    News Quiz

    Hopefully, you’re already familiar with our popular news quiz.

    This is where your range, from pop culture to history, science and current affairs, gets challenged.

    Test your knowledge and memory of this week’s stories with 10 California-leaning multiple-choice questions about the week in news — straight from our quizmaster.

    There are plenty more games to check out here. Have fun!

    The week’s biggest stories

    Remnants of a structure sinking into the sand and water in front of a bluff as a dog and person pass
    (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

    Climate change, weather and animal news

    Crime, courts and policing

    Holiday heartbreak and elation

    USC, Dodgers and other sports highlights

    More big stories

    Column One

    Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

    A man speaks onstage from a lectern with an NBA logo, the words "Performance Culture" in white on a purple screen behind him
    (Courtesy of Albert Sanders/Courtesy of Albert Sanders)

    Albert Sanders Jr., the boy with the big dreams and the bigger drive, was scared. He was angry. Worried. He wanted to become a lawyer, to wow courtrooms just like Ben Matlock and Perry Mason did on his family’s clunky console TV. But in 1994, when he was 14, that dream suddenly seemed beyond reach, hence the anger and worry.

    More great reads

    How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

    For your weekend

    Photo of a woman on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
    It’s Sunday Funday, featuring Justine Lupe.
    (Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Jon Kopaloff / WireImage)

    Going out

    Staying in

    L.A. Affairs

    Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

    A colorful illustration of a low restaurant with a blue awning and plantings and a sign reading "Ichima Sushi" in red
    (Lili Todd / For The Times)

    Through first dates and internships, there was always that one sushi shop in Pasadena. It’s where they celebrated birthdays and green card arrivals. It’s where she found calm during high times and anxiety, and where they celebrated anniversaries. Now, more than seven years into their relationship, the shop has served an unexpected monument to their love.

    Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

    Andrew J. Campa, reporter
    Carlos Lozano, news editor

    Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
