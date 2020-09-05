3.8 earthquake shakes the Santa Barbara area
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday at 6:48 p.m. PDT 11 miles from Goleta, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered 13 miles from Santa Barbara and 22 miles from Lompoc, Calif., at a depth of 7.1 miles.
An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.
