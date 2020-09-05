Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
3.8 earthquake shakes the Santa Barbara area

Goleta
(Quakebot)
By Quakebot
Sep. 5, 2020
7:29 PM
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday at 6:48 p.m. PDT 11 miles from Goleta, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 13 miles from Santa Barbara and 22 miles from Lompoc, Calif., at a depth of 7.1 miles.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot

Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.

