Ferocious winds force closure of Ontario Airport

Intense winds buffeting Southern California have sparked at least one wildfire and led to the closure of Ontario International Airport.

The San Bernardino County airport announced the closures on Twitter just before noon Monday.

Airport spokesman Steve Lambert said all departures and arrivals were either being canceled, delayed or redirected because of the strong winds.

Dan Gregoria, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego, said gusts at the airport on Monday had clocked in as high as 70 mph and likely would not dissipate for several hours.

“Through the rest of the afternoon,” Gregoria said, “there’s potential for wind gusts of 50 and even up to 70 mph.”

Lambert said diverted flights might travel to nearby airports such as Los Angeles International Airport, but that airport also is likely dealing with high-wind conditions. Ultimately, he said, the Federal Aviation Authority will make those calls.

People affected by the closures can check Ontario International Airport’s flight information for the latest updates.

The fierce winds are some of the strongest of the season, and Lambert could not say when runways would reopen. But the closure is fairly uncommon at Ontario, he said.

“You may get a situation a few times a year where they’ll briefly shut down,” he said, “but these are some pretty heavy-duty winds.”